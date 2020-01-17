SAN DIEGO — Did you know that January is National Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trials Awareness Month? These clinical trials have been incredibly successful in recent years. Since 2011, the survival rate of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has nearly doubled to 10 percent!

The San Diego Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is not settling for those numbers. They want to double the survival rate again in five years.

PanCAN strongly recommends clinical trials to those suffering from the disease saying people enrolled are getting the best medical care around and they are also getting new technology or medication that can possibly save their life. According to the numbers, pancreatic cancer patients who participate in clinical research have better outcomes.

Pancreatic cancer survivor and San Diego Pancreatic Cancer Action Network board member, Stu Rickerson, joined News 8 to talk about beating the disease and the importance of clinical trials.

Unsure where to start in finding a clinical trial? PanCAN has a clinical trial finder search tool on their website.

