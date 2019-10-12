SAN DIEGO — It is that time of year when seemingly everyone gets sick. Do you know how to avoid getting the flu?
Studies in the county say there are double the amount of flu cases right now than at this same time last year.
Dr. Jyotu Sandhu from Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group stopped by to talk about the importance of getting a flu shot and he even gives tips on when you should stay home.
