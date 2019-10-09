SAN DIEGO — Back to school can mean back to dealing with bullies, but a free event this Saturday hopes to send your kids to school with a little extra confidence. Seventh Degree Black Belt, Grand Master Victor M. Beltran Jr. from SWAMA Martial Arts along with some of his students joined Morning Extra to talk about the benefits of martial arts training.

Free Anti-Bullying Workshop info:

Where: SWAMA Martial Arts, 1760 Palm Ave Suite 400, San Diego, CA 92154

When: Saturday, 14th of September 2019

Time: 12:30pm to 1:30pm ( Ages 6 to 11) and 2:30pm to 3:30pm (Ages 12 to 17)

All attendees must RSVP here.