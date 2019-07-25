SAN DIEGO — Did you know that during last school year there were 22,000 children listed as homeless in San Diego County? The San Diego County Office of Education is once again teaming up with san Diego County Credit Union to collect school supplies for local students that are homeless.

There are multiple ways to donate to the cause. You can donate money online or at any San Diego County Credit Union branch, 17 Mathnasium locations, the Office of Education building, North County Regional Educational Center of South County Regional Education Center.

Items being requested include backpacks, binders, binder dividers, binder paper, notebooks, pocket folders, flashcards, pens, pencils, colored pencils, pencil pouches, pencil sharpeners, markers, highlighters, crayons, erasers, scissors, tape, glue sticks, rulers, and calculators.

In 2018, the campaign collected more that 231,000 supplies and $21,000. Organizers are hoping to surpass that number in 2019.