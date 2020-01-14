SAN DIEGO — You may have noticed, it has been very cold and dry recently in San Diego. This can wreak havoc on your skin. Dr. Melanie Palm, board certified dermatologist and medical director of Art of Skin MD dropped by Morning Extra to share her tips on how to combat dry skin this season.

Update your skincare regimen – the weather is getting drier, which often causes transepidermal water loss. This means it’s time to work in more hydrating skincare products with emollient properties, such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

Stay hydrated, avoid alcohol, and eat the right foods

Make sure you stay hydrated by drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day. Dr. Palm also highly recommends sleeping with a humidifier on your night stand.

Just in time for “Dryuary,” It is recommended to limit your alcohol intake as wine, cocktails and liquor can be extremely dehydrating. Same goes for caffeine.

Eat foods that promote hydration, like chia seeds (they have hydrophilic properties and absorb 9-12 times their size in water) and fruits with high water content, like berries, cucumber slices, and watermelon.

Calm redness – Dry weather can mean irritation and redness on your skin. Both prescriptive and over-the-counter calming products can help to calm dilated blood vessels. Drinking green tea can also have a similar effect, and is also packed with antioxidants to help you combat free radicals throughout the day.

Exfoliate and moisturize regularly – Mild exfoliation with alpha hydroxyacids (like glycolic and lactic acid) can help to lift dead skin cells to improve your glow. Dr. Palm recommends the Clarisonic Brush for patients who have sensitive and acne-prone skin. Immediately follow up your exfoliation with moisture – products that contain ceramide, cholesterol-derived fats that are incredibly effective in moisturizing the skin.

Get moving - Cardiovascular activity can help to boost circulation to the skin, ensuring nutrients are delivered and toxins are removed. This is especially essential if you overdid it with the alcoholic beverages during the holidays!