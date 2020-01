SAN DIEGO — Did you have the strangest dream? You're not alone. In fact, author and dream expert, Kelly Sullivan Walden, says we're only using about 12% of our brain power when we're awake.

Walden recommends tapping into your other thoughts this way: Think of a real-life dream of yours. For example, maybe you want to travel more. Think of this goal as you get into bed. Then, you'll likely have a wacky dream about it. When you wake up, journal about your dream and how you achieved it.