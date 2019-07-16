The Hero Initiative is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping comic book creators, writers and artists in need.

The Hero Initiative creates a financial safety net for comic creators who may need emergency medical aid, financial support for essentials of life, and an avenue back into paying work. Since inception, the Hero Initiative has been fortunate enough to benefit creators with more than $1 million worth of much-needed aid, fueled by your contributions! It’s a chance for all of us to give back something to the people who have given us so much enjoyment.

EVENT INFO

6th Annual Comic Kickoff Fundraiser

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9 p.m.

Basic Bar/Pizza, 410 Tenth Ave., San Diego

All ages. Free event!