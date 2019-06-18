SAN DIEGO — Mike Hess Brewing is holding their annual beer festival all for a great cause. Hessfest 9 will take over the streets of North Park with beer, music and fun! This years event will raise money for two local charities including the Navy Seal Foundation and pablove Foundation. Navy SEAL Foundation provides support to the Navy special warfare community and its families and pablove provides seed money grants for pediatric cancer research.

Hessfest 9 will take place on Saturday, June 22 and will feature 25 local breweries and cideries including: Mike Hess Brewing, Knotty Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Second Chance Beer Company, Rock Bottom La Jolla, Societe Brewing Company, Dragoon Brewing Company, South Park Brewing Company, Resident Brewing Company, Pariah Brewing Company, Bitter Brothers Brewing Co, Bivouac Ciderworks, 3 Punk Ales , North Park Beer Company, Rouleur Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing Company, Mason Ale Works, O.H.S.O. Nano-Brewery, AleSmith Brewing, Amplified Ale Works, Pure Project, Home Brewing Co., Mission Brewery, The Original 40 Brewing Company, Amplified Ale Works, Thorn Brewing Co.

General admission tickets cost $40 with VIP tickets costing $60. VIP ticket holders have their VIP session in the brewery and get to try 20 unique sour-beer collaborations. All ticket holders get unlimited tasters from 25 breweries, 4 free food samples, can join the free corn-hole tournament and listen to the bands PLUS two free tickets to the San Diego County Fair!

The bands at this years event include Jack Casket, The Liqoursmiths, Aviator Stash and Sully and the Souljahs.

To purchase tickets to the event click here.