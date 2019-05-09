SAN DIEGO — Now that kids are back in school and parents are back to work, there are some incredible deals to be had on California getaways. Senior Editor at Travelzoo Gabe Saglie stopped by Morning Extra to give some great ideas for educational getaways.

Huntington Beach: Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

Beautiful 4-Star surf-themed boutique hotel – named one of the hotels in SoCal (Conde Nast), just down from the famous HP pier and in the heart of downtown, filled with shops & eateries

Pets stay for free & there’s a nightly wine/cocktail hour every day at 5pm!

History: a peek into HB’s surfing culture and past (dates back to 1909/surfing introduced in 1925, hosts 50 surf competitions per year, Jan & Dean’s “Surf City”, the Beach Boys etc, HB International Surfing Museum), historic pier opened in 1914

$159/nt. (30% off) w/breakfast for travel thru Dec.

La Quinta: La Quinta Resort & Club

Luxurious desert hideaway set on 45 acres of lush landscape at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

Amenities: 41 pools, 53 hot tubs, 23 tennis courts, 7 restaurants, 5 championship golf courses & a luxe spa

History: Hollywood escape (a favorite for Clark Gable, Bette Davis, Shirley Temple, Greta Garbo in the 1920s and ‘30s); golf comes to the Coachella Valley in 1926 (La Quinta opens area’s first 9-hole golf course, fave for President Eisenhower in the 1950s)

$279 for 2 nights Poolside Casita (60% off) w/$50 resort credit nightly for travel thru Sep.

Pasadena: The Langham Huntington

Super luxe and historic 5-Star hotel set on 23 acres at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains

Hotel’s ballrooms and famously manicured gardens have appeared many times on the silver screen

History: Hotel dates back to 1914 and offers daily historic walking tours to guests; Old Town Pasadena (established in the 1880s by orange growers, founded the Tournament of Roses in 1890, is placed on the National Register if Historic Places in 1983, old-meets-new destinations for shopping and dining + Norman Simon Museum of European art)

$249/night (25% off) for travel thru Dec.

Monterey: The Monterey Hotel