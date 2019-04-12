Ashley and Lauren Wirkus from Bravos “Summer House”, and lifestyle expert Kristen Wessel joined News 8's Morning Extra to provide tips for looking beautiful, on any budget, at any season. Here are some fashion tips:

Little Black Dress

Tip- You can never go wrong with a black dress as it can be paired and styled in many different ways. The LBD should be a staple item in your wardrobe. For a go to holiday look- style your black dress with fun shoes, tights, jewelry and or a cute jacket.

Pleated Maxi Skirt

Tip- Pleated Maxi skirts are fun and feminine and can be worn both day and night. Easy to pair with a sweater and heels for a comfortable but cute holiday party look. Then wear the skirt the next day with a graphic tshirt + sneakers for a more casual day look. Fun to mix patterns as well!

Wide Leg Black pants

Tip- Take your high waisted leg dress pants that you wear to work and replace the everyday blouse with a festive bodysuit or sparkly top for the perfect holiday look that’s sexy enough for a date or work holiday party.