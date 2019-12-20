SAN DIEGO — It isn’t easy to get on the nice list, but with the right etiquette tips it gets easier!

Expert Elaine Swann dropped by to give some tips when it comes to the more difficult things to deal with on the holidays.

When it comes to holiday etiquette, you can give the host a gift, but get creative! Some ideas are a gift of a cooking class, wine tasting, or spa day for themselves. If you are the host and you have house guests for the holidays, give them a welcome gift. Another thing is many people don’t think about is asking before “going live” or streaming inside the hosts home.

When it comes to re-gifting, givers should ensure the item is in mint condition. You should also remove any trace of the original wrapping and remember to never re-gift an item in the same circle of friends.

When it comes to dealing with family, remember that temperamental teens don’t engage well in society so give them a way out. An idea would be to give them their phone and ask them to go around and interview the guests about the day. If someone speaks ill of your job, weight, or relationship status remember to always respond with a smile!

