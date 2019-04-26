SAN DIEGO — The family friendly event will have activities for everyone including your pooch!
- Voyages depart: 9:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. from 1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego 92101
- A free canine ticket is included with the purchase of one adult ticket
- A donation of a gently used blanket or towel for orphan pups at the Center is encouraged
- Tickets are $28 for adults, $14 for children ages 4 to 12, and $26 for seniors and the military. Children three and under are free. Money raised will go to support Helen Woodward Animal Center.
To make reservations, click here.