SAN DIEGO — A recent survey almost 80 percent of Americans reported that sometimes they feel unhappy with how their body looks. Julie Potiker, author of “Life Falls Apart, but You Don’t Have To: Mindful Methods for Staying Calm In the Midst of Chaos” gave three ways to use mindfulness to support a healthy body image.

Focus on Gratitude: Be mindful of all you are grateful for in just being alive, and for all that your body does for you. If you are free from illness, have gratitude. If you are able to walk and move and play, have gratitude. Even if you struggle with a physical disability, focus on gratitude for the brilliant internal processes of your body that allow you to think and feel and breathe and smell and taste. Your body is your gift for exploring and experiencing life in whatever ways you are capable of!



Be Mindful of Your Self-Talk: Mindfulness invites us to be consciously aware of our thoughts, and to choose thoughts that support our well-being. If you notice yourself internally cringing or criticizing when you look in the mirror, put on a bathing suit, or try on some new clothes, for example, take a moment to stop and breathe into your discomfort. Take a couple of slow, deep breaths and get grounded, feel your feet on the ground, or reach for a "here-and-now stone." Pause and break free from that hurtful way of thinking. You can then replace those thoughts with something more loving and accepting.

Offer Yourself Loving Kindness: When we focus on how we want to alter our bodies rather than accepting them as they are, what we're really saying is that we're not comfortable with ourselves. We don't feel loved. Use Loving Kindness phrases to direct some love your way next time you catch yourself thinking negatively about your body, i.e., "May I be healthy. May I be happy. May I know that I am loved. May I know that I am worthy of love, just the way I am."