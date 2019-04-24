SAN DIEGO — With many families spending well over $1000 a month, childcare availability is quickly becoming a severe problem for families in San Diego. YMCA of San Diego County is doing all they can to help. They are all about nurturing the development of children by providing a safe place to learn foundational skills, develop healthy and trusting relationships and by building self-reliance.

In addition, the YMCA offers a child care resource service in which they help refer convenient child care options. The service is funded by the California Department of Education, Child Development Division. Child care centers and family child care homes that are referred are licensed and inspected by the California Department of Social Services, Community Care Licensing Division. The YMCA also receives monthly updates of active, licensed child care programs and include them in the referrals. Because every situation and family needs are unique, we do not make recommendations regarding individual providers.

If you would like more information, head to their website or call (619) 767-2200.

Executive Director of YMCA Childcare Resource Services, Kim McDougal, joined Morning Extra to talk about the growing problem and the steps that can be taken to ease the stress caused by childcare.