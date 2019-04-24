LITTLE ITALY, Wash. — On April 27 & 28, nearly 17 blocks in Little Italy will be closed down to show off art from nearly 350 artists as a part of Mission Federal’s Artwalk. The is celebrating its 35th year as San Diego’s premiere arts and cultural event and the largest fine art festival in Southern California.

The free event will be located between Ash and Grape Streets in Little Italy from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Morning Extra was joined by multiple artists that will be featured at this weekend’s event.

Michael Summers uses his Pop Surrealist style as a tool to reflect his inner vision: creating the impossible and more importantly, making the impossible seem plausible.

Jason Humphrey uses the meticulous medium of pen and ink stipple to tap into the innate creativity of his subconscious.

Jeremy Sicile-Kira is a San Diego artist with autism and synesthesia—the ability to see letters, words and emotions in color. Sicile-Kira is nationally-known for his ability to use his unique visual processing to ‘read’ people and organizations’ colors and then take what he sees to create beautiful works of art.

Alicia Previn is a violinist, songwriter, recording artist and author who will be playing some of her hits at the Artwalk.