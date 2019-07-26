SAN DIEGO — The 2019 Extreme Autofest Automotive Lifestyle Festival is rolling into SDCCU stadium for its 20th year this weekend! The event will feature something for every car enthusiast including imports, euro's, domestics, exotics, trucks, SUV's, lowriders and motorcycles.

In addition to all the tricked-out vehicles, the event will feature model remote control cars, motorcycle stunts, a lowrider hop, and a tire burnout showcase, an audio sound competition and a swimsuit competition.

You can eat something good from a variety of food vendors and can have some ice-cold beer at the beer garden.

The event goes down on Saturday, July 27 from 3-10 p.m. You can get your tickets here.