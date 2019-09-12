You’ve seen his eye-catching sugar creations on Food Network. This holiday season, Executive Pastry Chef Christophe Rull created a pretty sweet Christmas display at Park Hyatt Aviara.

For the last six days, Rull and his team have been working on the Christmas display made out of 80 pounds of chocolate and 150 pounds of sugar. Yes, 150 pounds of sugar!

If you have a sweet tooth, the Hyatt is hosting gingerbread decorating classes Dec 21-23 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Carlsbad.

