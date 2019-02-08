EVENT INFO

August 3, 2019

11:00am to 5:00pm

August 4, 2019

11:00am to 5:00pm

Join the Fleet's Curator of Impossible Science, Jason Latimer, as he hosts the fifth annual Impossible Science Festival at the Fleet Science Center!

Learn how to make objects invisible.

Experience virtual reality and what it's like to walk on a construction girder!

Explore levitation.

All of the festival fun is included in Fleet admission (along with all of the Fleet's regular interactive exhibits, plus the IMAX film of your choice).

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the theater lobby of the Fleet Science Center, where there will be more than 20 interactive demonstration stations for visitors to experience.

For more information, visit www.rhfleet.org/events/impossible-science-festival