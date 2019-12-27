Pablo Francisco will rock the house with screams of laughter at American Comedy Co. in San Diego, CA on December 27-31. Pablo is one of the most popular touring comedians worldwide. He has earned a reputation for his unique talent to weave together his one of a kind arsenal of off the wall characters and spot-on impressions.
EVENT INFO
Comedian Pablo Francisco
Fri. & Sat. 7:30PM & 9:30PM
Sun. 7:00PM
Tues. 7:00PM & 10:00PM
For tickets, visit americancomedyco.com/pages/calendar
The American Comedy Co.
818-B 6th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101