SAN DIEGO — The 18th annual iVIE Awards and Student Film Festival are coming up this weekend and some talented filmmakers spoke with News 8 about the events. The awards and film fest showcase students who write, produce, shoot and edit their own films.

What: The 18th annual iVIE Awards and Student Film Festival produced by the non-profit organization Media Arts Center San Diego

Where: Reading Cinemas Grossmont, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa

When: Saturday, June 1; Film festival: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. with awards ceremony from 6 – 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets for each film screening are sold separately and are $4 for students, $6 for general admission. Tickets for the awards ceremony are $6 for students, $9 for general admission. All day passes are available.

