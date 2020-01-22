SAN DIEGO — He was one of the original guys from the show Queer Eye and his acting career has skyrocketed since then. Jai Rodriguez is back in San Diego for his one-man show called, “Love, Sex and the meaning of Life.”

Rodriguez will be performing at Martini’s Above Fourth on Saturday, January 25 at 7 p.m. The show is a hilarious musical odyssey which chronicles how a boy from Long Island became best known for being the culture guy on the original Queer Eye and Broadway’s Rent.

Rodriguez dropped by Morning Extra to talk about his show and he even played a game of 'would you wear it.'

Interested in attending the show? Get your tickets here.