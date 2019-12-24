SAN DIEGO — Jeff Zevely has one of the greatest jobs in all of San Diego. He is able to go out and tell stories of people in the community like very few people can.

Jeff recently curated his favorite stories from the Zevely Zone into an incredible 30-minute special. The stories will make you laugh, make you cry and inspire you. He has everything from the blind surfing champion that hangs 10 at Swami’s to the family who got a private concert from Switchfoot after the parents passed away in a car accident.

Jeff’s Jams will air on Christmas Day at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 8 and at 7 p.m. on the CW San Diego. On New Year’s Day it will air at 11 a.m. on CBS 8.

If you or someone you know have an idea for a Zevely Zone story, email the idea to zevelyzone@kfmb.com. Jeff sees and reads each and every email!

