SAN DIEGO — San Diegans continue to come together to unite against hate after the tragic synagogue shooting in Poway over the weekend. Lori Gilbert Kaye who was killed in the shooting was very involved with the Jewish National Fund organization and its various projects.

Dr. Sol Lizerbram, president of the Jewish National Fund visited Morning Extra to talk more about the effects of the tragedy and the mourning of Lori.

He talked about her various involvement with the organization doing projects such as planting trees and said the JNF will be dedicating a forest in Israel in Lori's name.

Dr. Lizerbram also issued the following statement on Sunday in response to the shooting:

On behalf of the board of directors, staff and Jewish National Fund Family comprising hundreds of thousands of donors across the United States, I extend my deepest condolences to the congregants of Chabad of Poway Synagogue and my neighbors of the San Diego community on the brutal attack and murder that took place on Saturday, April 27, during Shabbat and the final day of Passover.

Adding to our grief, this act of hate and terror marks the second time in six months a Jewish house of worship in the United States has been targeted.

As we have witnessed similar incidents in Pittsburgh, Paris, Poland, and Israel, we must realize that regardless of where these horrific events take place, they impact our community—the community of the Jewish people—and as always, our community stands united with the hope that such hatred and bigotry will be eradicated from our world as terror knows no borders.

Yesterday’s shooting claimed Lori Gilbert-Kaye, a pillar of our community and the Jewish people. She and her husband, Dr. Howard Kaye, have supported JNF-USA since the 1990s as regular tree buyers. Their trees planted have and will continue to have a role in the future of Israel and the Jewish people, making the land better while providing life to our ancient ancestral soil and its many ecosystems for generations to come.

Also injured was a young girl who recently moved to San Diego from Sderot, a small town along the Gaza border, where rocket attacks regularly rain down on her neighbors. Injured also was her uncle, visiting from Sderot for the Passover holiday.

To the Kaye family, and the victims of this senseless tragedy, we offer our love, prayers, and support in whatever we can do to assist at this time. My wife Lauren and I are taking the first step to ensure that Lori’s name and spirit live on in perpetuity as we plant a forest in Israel in her loving memory, and we ask our friends across the nation to join us. May her name and memory be for a blessing.