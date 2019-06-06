SAN DIEGO — New “Imagine No Hunger” license plates inspired by legendary musician and activist John Lennon are being sold to support California foods banks. One opportunity to buy the new plates will be Thursday night during a performance by “The Fab Four” - a Beatles tribute band – at the San Diego County Fair and all proceeds will go to our state’s 40+ food banks.

Adam Hastings, aka “John” from the Fab Four, and Jim Floros of the San Diego Food Bank stopped by Morning Extra with more details on the plates and program. The plates feature an iconic self-portrait image of Lennon. The Fab Four are promoting the sale of the plates at all their California concerts to help fight hunger locally.

Click here for more information on the “Imagine No Hunger” license plates and to place a pre-order.