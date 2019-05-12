SAN DIEGO — December is the most wonderful time of the year for many, but families of children fighting cancer are often caught in unfamiliar places for the holidays. Because of this, a local brewer and his daughter, a cancer survivor herself, are teaming up to make sure every kid has a gift. Kids undergoing cancer treatment are often isolated and lonely, unable to have visitors because they are immuno-compromised and the Joy Jars bring a ray of sunshine, hope and playfulness into their lives.

Mike Hess, his daughter Keely, and their entire family were in the hospital at this time last year helping Keely fight for her life. One year later she is on the other side – in remission! Keely knows firsthand how Joy Jars can lift spirits of kids facing such difficult challenges.

RELATED: Mike Hess Brewing raising money for pediatric cancer research with new IPA

RELATED: Hessfest to take over streets in North Park to raise money for great causes

RELATED: Mike Hess Brewery hosts head shaving event to raise money for pediatric cancer research

RELATED: Mike Hess Brewing ‘Beet Cancer’ beer release to raise funds for pediatric cancer research

Because of this, they are hosting toy drives at all Mike Hess Brewing locations through December 15 to help stuff Joy Jars! All toys must fit in a four-inch opening and must not be taller than six inches to fit in the jar. Once donated, the toys will be sent to the Jessie Rees Foundation where they will be sorted by age and shipped out to kids all over the country.

For more information, check out The Jessie Rees Foundation website.

Some ideas for new toys include: