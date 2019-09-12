SAN DIEGO — Katie grew up in the kitchen. There's no question about it. As a kid, Katie helped her parents with their local farmers' market business and family restaurant. However, her passion for cooking really took off when Katie's mom was diagnosed with cancer.

Katie Farina

Katie was in college at the time. Rather than studying her textbooks, the San Diegan found herself researching healing properties in foods and different ingredients, like turmeric and maple syrup, that could improve her mom's health.

Now, the culinary school graduate shares healthy, plant-based recipes and tips in her next cookbook, Katie's Healing Kitchen. The book costs $21.55.

