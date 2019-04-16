SAN DIEGO — It is an issue that is incredibly prevalent around the country, but most people are too scared to talk about it for fear of losing their homes. Independent living facilities that are giving sub-standard care which endangers public health and safety.

San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott recently filed charges in two separate cases were living in deplorable conditions inside independent living facilities. Because of this, Elliott’s office is co-hosting a community meeting on April 17 with Councilmember Montgomery in District 4 to talk about the importance of knowing what to look for. The meeting will run from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Tubman-Chavez Community Center.

If you or your family members are experiencing sub-standard car, you have a few options. Reach out to:

City Attorney Mara Elliott dropped by Morning Extra to talk about the community meeting and she also talked about what families should look for at these facilities before leaving their family there.