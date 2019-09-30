SAN DIEGO — There’s no better time to be a kid in San Diego than in the month of October!

The San Diego Museum Council is proud to announce the return of its popular Kids Free in October program, offering free child admissions to 41 museums and attractions throughout San Diego County with paid adult admission.

Free admission is available for up to two kids (ages 12 and under) for every adult ticket purchase. To participate, download the "Kids Free in October" coupon.

