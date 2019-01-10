Kitchens for Good aims to break the cycles of food waste, poverty and hunger through innovative programs in workforce training, healthy food production, and social enterprise. On October 20, they host an event called Wasted: A Celebration of Sustainable Food where 40 local and national celebrity chefs and mixologists are challenged to prepare dishes and cocktails using an ingredient that might otherwise be thrown away in their kitchen.

EVENT INFO

W A S T E D! A Celebration of Sustainable Food

Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM PDT

Kitchens for Good

404 Euclid Ave - Suite #102, San Diego, California 92114

For more information, visit kitchensforgood.org.