Here are some helpful tips from Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn, for your next BBQ:

Tip 1: DIY Menu

Use old tray to make a chalk board menu to display what's for dinner/bbq. It involves a tray, chalk board paint and paint brush.

Tip 2: DIY BBQ Sauce

Whip up an easy, tasty BBQ sauce spiked with bourbon and using items they have in their home already - salt, brown sugar.

Tip 3: Go Green While Grilling

Using the George Foreman Grill, grill up some tasty treats - like grilled fruit. Interactive component is using wooden skewers and no single us plastics to spear up some cut fruit and spice it up with cayenne to grill fruit.

Tip 4: Do It Up with Decor

Set at table for the perfect BBQ.

Tip 5: DIY Candy Bar

Keep the kids busy with a DIY candy bar with retro candy.