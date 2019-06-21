SAN DIEGO — The Kings dazzled Jennifer Lopez on World of Dance then brought home the championship in the show World of Dance and now they are in town to teach you how to dance!

The group is a hip-hop crew from Mumbai who not only win dance contests, but also choreograph numerous Bollywood movies. They are in San Diego to hold sessions where you can learn to Bolly-hop. The sessions will be held at Studio FX on Carroll Centre Road on June 21st and 22nd. Each session will have different choreography.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to non-profit, Max's Home. The mission of the non-profit is to assist and support the special needs of differently abled children/adults and their families with their financial, emotional and social challenges in leading a productive and positive life in a healthy environment.

Part of the group stopped by Morning Extra to show off some moves that will be taught this weekend.

Interested in attending these sessions? Purchase tickets here.