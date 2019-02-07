SAN DIEGO — Have you ever wanted to learn how to do magic tricks? A San Diego based professional magician who was taught magic for over 30 years is putting on classes just for you! Tom Interval has a five-week introductory magic class for adults ages 18 and up. Int the class you will learn how to:

Make small objects disappear

Perform astonishing card tricks

Destroy something and magically restore it

Read someone’s mind and predict the future

Present a perplexing rope trick

Cause three small balls to penetrate three solid cups

Interval will also teach you how to entertain the people who watch your magic by using simple psychology and misdirection techniques.

Each lesson is an hour and a half in North Park on Wednesdays from July 3-31. The seven and a half hours of magical instruction costs $325 and includes all applicable props, video tutorials, digital instruction sheets, and email/phone support.

To get in on the magical fun, register here.