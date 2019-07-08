Chopped is an American reality-based cooking television game show series hosted by Ted Allen. The series pits four chefs against each other as they compete for a chance to win $10,000. New episodes air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Local chefs, Kevin Templeton from Barleymash and Chef Colten Lemmer from Union Kitchen & Tap, represented San Diego at their premier on August 6 entitled "Epic Burgers!"

The chefs battle it out to see who can build the most epic burger masterpieces. An awe-inspiring tower kicks off the first round of hamburger hustling. An old-school lunchbox favorite adds a bite of yummy, kitschy fun to the entree round, and a sweet challenge is in store for the two remaining chefs who must make epic burgers suitable for dessert.

Barleymash

600 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

www.barleymash.com

Union Kitchen & Tap

333 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

www.gaslampunion.com