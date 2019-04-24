SAN DIEGO — Food, beer, friends and fun. The Mission Valley Craft Beer & Food Festival has some of the best things in life covered at their event on April 27. The 9th annual event is all inclusive which means unlimited samples from all beverage and food vendors.

Some of the participating vendors include, Burning Beard Brewing, Creative Creature Brewing Company, Alma Catering, Cross Street Chicken and Beer and Fifty-two East. Parking at the event is free however, visitors are strongly encouraged to take public transportation or ride share services.

Bother General admission and VIP tickets are available here. VIP tickets get special access to certain breweries and get an extra 90 minutes inside the festival.