The San Diego Inventors Forum (SDIF) is a local, San Diego-based networking organization that provides a forum for inventors and entrepreneurs to meet. August is National Inventors Month and SDIF is dedicated to recognizing the creativity of inventors everywhere, dead and alive, and of course encouraging everybody to get inventive.

See some of the member's products here.

The San Diego Inventors Forum conducts monthly sessions offering live presentations on topics from concept to commercialization, as well as networking opportunities.

EVENT INFO

Second Thursday of each month

Doors open at 6:30 pm

AMN Healthcare Inc.

Del Mar Heights

12400 High Bluff Drive,

San Diego, CA 92130

For more information, visit sdinventors.org/monthly-meeting.