SAN DIEGO — Be Involved. Act Now. Champion Autism. That is the rallying cry for local group B.I.A.N.C.A. The group was formed in July 2011 to be a conduit for families coping with Autism Spectrum Disorders. They offer services that enhance each child’s development, enabling autistic children to become productive members of society.

B.I.A.N.C.A. will be the beneficiary of an event being put on Michael McGonigle, a local musician who is the father of an autistic son. The event will be held at a home in Rancho Santa Fe on June 23 and will feature Chef Lauren Lawless making some incredible churro donuts and tacos with a guacamole bar with salsa and toppings! McGonigle will also film a music video for his new release at the event.

Allison Whitney Schnepper, Founder of B.I.A.N.C.A. along with Chef Lauren Lawless and Michael McGonigle dropped by Morning Extra to show off some of the food and music attendees will be able to experience.

The party has a limit of 125 guests so get your tickets before they are gone! You can purchase them here.