Comic Con kicks off on Thursday which means two things. Crazy costumes downtown and awesome new menu items at the restaurants! Morning Extra had some restaurants stop in to show off some of the unique items that will be available for a short time.

Puesto has multiple Comic Con inspired tacos. El Heroe taco includes filet mignon and Maine lobster claw topped with melted cheese, avocado, and crispy onion strings. The Villain Taco has fried calamari, lemon-habanero tartar sauce, pickled avocado, watermelon radishes, and micro greens.

Rustic Root has Comic Con inspired cocktails. The Infinity Gauntlet 3-in-1 cocktail is split into three different colored “stones” and is made with Grey Goose, triple sec, lime juice and simple syrup.

Panda Express is featuring new Sichuan Hot Chicken. The crispy chicken tenders are tossed in a one-of-a-kind Sichuan peppercorn sauce and spice blend.

WhipHand American Brasserie + Beer Bank is going post-zombie apocalypse for Comic Con. Come in with your Comic-Con badge and/or in costume to enjoy the half-priced Walker cocktail, a blend of white rum, Jamaican rum, Overproof, citrus, falernum, orgeat and pineapple. Your badge and/or costume will also get you $7 SKINS – a plate of potato skins covered in sour cream, cheese and bacon, with truffle dressing on the side, as well as Happy Hour pricing on food and drink at any time during the convention.

For breakfast, head to Donut Bar where Chef Santiago will have Comic Con themed donuts including Conan, Batman, Spiderman and Bart Simpson!