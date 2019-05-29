The entire community of San Diego is coming together on Saturday to support an 8-year old that is valiantly fighting leukemia. Luke Hayworth was suddenly diagnosed with leukemia the day after Christmas in 2018.

The Hayworth family along with the community of Alpine have put together a Love for Luke fundraiser that is being held at Boulder Oaks Elementary School on Saturday, June 1. The #loveforluke event will feature a car show, vendors, rock painting, #loveforluke swag, face-painting, airbrush tattoos, fabulous live music, food, shaved ice, horse draw cart rides, free book exchange, an AMAZING silent auction including trips to Hawaii, date nights, spa days!

If you aren’t available for the event on Saturday, there will also be a blood drive benefiting Luke on June 16 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Alpine Fire parking lot.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs if you would like to donate.