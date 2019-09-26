EL CAJON, Calif. — Are you looking for a new career or maybe you are just curious about how things are made. The East County Economic Development Council’s Manufacturing Expo is returning on October 1. The expo will highlight industry members thriving and growing in America’s Finest City.

In San Diego County alone more than 26% of the manufacturing workforce is aging out, with an average age over 55. Because of this, businesses and manufacturers will be taking resumes to try and fill out their workforce.

Some of the major manufacturers already registered to attend include: Flexsystems, GKN Aerospace, RCP Block & Brick, Southland Envelope Company, Taylor Guitars and Quality Controlled Manufacturing Inc.

President and CEO of East County EDC, COO/CFO, Quality Controlled Manufacturing, Inc., Rick Urban and Julie Gardiner, Production Coordinator from Taylor Guitars joined Morning Extra to talk about the opportunities that visitors will have at this unique expo.

The East County Manufacturing Expo will be held at the Prescott Promenade in El Cajon from 3-6 p.m. The expo is free and open to the public.