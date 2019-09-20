SAN DIEGO — When many are at or approaching retirement, actress and author Marilu Henner is living her best life. She’s here to inspire others to be the change and join in this Saturday’s 5k.

The 2nd-annual "Be The Change 5K" is this Saturday, Sept. 21 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Spanish Landing West.

100% of net proceeds from the event will go to San Diego charity partners: Make-A-Wish Foundation, Caterina's Club and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Registration is open online until the event, and you can also register on Saturday at the race site. You can use the promo code "MARILU" for $5 off registration.