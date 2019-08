'Masters of Illusion', the hit CW television show, has returned for Season Six on The CW Network.

Hosted by Dean Cain, 'Masters of Illusion' features amazing magic performed by 40 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

'Masters of Illusion' airs Friday nights on The CW Network at 8pm.