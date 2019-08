The Imperial Beach Surf Dog Competition is a family friendly event that raises funds for the San Diego Humane Society. At least $10 of every registration fee is donated directly to the charity pawtner.

EVENT INFO:

Saturday, August 10, 2019

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Located next to the Imperial Beach Pier

2 Elder Avenue

Imperial Beach, CA 91932

For more information, visit www.surfdogevents.com/imperial-beach

Facebook: www.facebook.com/IBSurfDog

Instagram: www.instagram.com/surfdogevents