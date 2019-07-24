SAN DIEGO — Former special counsel Robert Mueller began answering questions on Capitol Hill Wednesday, July 24, regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. Three San Diego women who host a podcast called “Mueller, She Wrote,” are looking to break down the entire investigation and ultimately the report.

Hosts AG, Jaleesa and Jordan stopped by Morning Extra to talk more about Mueller’s testimony and their weekly podcast – which recently won a People's Voice Award for News & Politics in Podcasts & Digital Audio at the Webby Awards. The trio have been taking their podcast on the road with live shows. Their next is in Chicago on Saturday.