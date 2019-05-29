A one-night tribute to Mexican gastronomy, traditions, and art, offering guests the chance to sample the cuisine and products from some of the most prominent chefs, restaurants, artists and vendors on both sides of the border while experiencing the sights and sounds of Mexico.
WEBSITE
www.mexicogourmetfest.com
EVENT INFO
Sat, June 1, 2019
5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
21+
Embarcadero Marina Park South
200 Marina Park Way, San Diego, CA 92101
BUY TICKETS
www.eventbrite.com/e/mexico-gourmet-festival-tickets-56224618347?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
A one-night tribute to Mexican gastronomy, traditions, and art, offering guests the chance to sample the cuisine and products from some of the most prominent chefs, restaurants, artists and vendors on both sides of the border while experiencing the sights and sounds of Mexico.