SAN DIEGO — When I moved to San Diego from Chicago, I was leaving one of the biggest Polish communities in the world! My cultural background is important to me, so I was curious to see just how big the Polish population was here in San Diego.

Oddly enough, kind of like a sign...as I was driving around during my first day living in San Diego I spotted the Pierogi Truck cruising along on the 805 right in front of me. It was destiny! Plus, one of the first weekends I was living in San Diego, there was a Polish Festival in Pacific Beach. What a great welcome from America's Finest City!

Before I knew it, viewers were reaching out to me to tell me what spots to check out in San Diego, and one of those messages came from a lovely Polish gentleman who told me one of his favorite places to grab grub was the Pierogi Truck! He wasn't the only one to make this suggestion.

The pierogi truck (pierogi are Polish dumplings by the way) is owned by a Polish family who moved to the United States (Chicago to be specific) two decades ago. After 16-years in the Windy City, they decided to move to America's Finest City! The main woman behind the wheels of the truck is Bożena.

They say the first thing they noticed was the lack of Eastern European restaurants in SD, so they decided to remedy the issue and open their own food truck in May of 2011.

The gourmet Polish food truck serves authentic, traditional (and of course) delicious Polish cuisine! All the meals are homemade, and the recipes have been passed down from generation to generation. And trust me, I tried everything the truck had to offer, and I can say first-hand that it's all scrumptious. Let's just say I left the truck and had to buy bigger size jeans to fit into.

The signature dish...of course, Pierogi! Filled with things like blueberry, strawberry and sweet cheese.

Their menu also includes popular Polish dishes like gołąmpki (stuffed cabbage), Bigos (Hunter's Stew) and of course kiełbasa (Polish sausage)

I'm so happy to share a piece of my culture with San Diego.

Jenny Milkowski