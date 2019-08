The Freedom Fund Dinner is an annual event that, in addition to celebrating our supporters, recognizes groups and individuals who have contributed to the cause of Civil Rights and racial justice throughout the City, County, State and Nation.

EVENT INFO

Freedom Fund Dinner

October 11, 2019

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114

6pm to 10pm

For more information, visit www.sandiegonaacp.org