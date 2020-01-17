SAN DIEGO — Are you ready to celebrate National Popcorn Day on January 19?!

Chef Phil Fox and the folks from Popcornopolis have been working tirelessly to get ready for the special day!

They have everything from a popcorn charcuterie board to a popcorn and cheese treat to popcorn and wine pairings ready to munch on.

The company is even offering a chance for you to win a year’s worth of free popcorn! Enter the contest here. The company is doing another deal – if you purchase four Jumbo Cones you get two free!

Chef Phil Fox dropped by the studio to give heather a lesson on how to make some of the best popcorn treats around.