SAN DIEGO — Dan Werb will be holding a discussion and book signing for his new book City of Omens: A Search for the Missing Women of the Borderlands at Warwick’s in La Jolla. The event will take place on June 25 at 7:30 p.m.

During the discussion Werb will talk about his search for the ultimate causes of Tijuana’s femicide. He dives in to immigration, human trafficking, addiction, and the true cost of American empire-building.