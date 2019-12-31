SAN DIEGO — New Years celebrations means spending time with family and friends all while toasting with some tasty beverages! However, they don’t have to be plain old glasses of champagne.

Chef Bernard Guillas from The Marine Room dropped by to show some fancy bubbly drinks that pair perfectly with anything and everything on your party’s menu.

If you don’t want to cook for New Year's Eve, you could head to the Marine Room for a five-course meal starting at 8:30 p.m. or a three-course meal starting at 5:30 p.m.