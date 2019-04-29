SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the nation struggle with drug addiction. In fact, drug overdose mortality has reached unprecedented levels in the United States. Now, DEA agents are warning that a new and deadlier opioid has been discovered - carfentanil.
SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the nation struggle with drug addiction. In fact, drug overdose mortality has reached unprecedented levels in the United States. Now, DEA agents are warning that a new and deadlier opioid has been discovered - carfentanil.